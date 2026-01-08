Jennette McCurdy’s Boyfriend: The Former ‘iCarly’ Star’s Dating History

Jennette McCurdy has opened up about her personal life over the past few years. After taking a hiatus from the spotlight, the former iCarly star and I’m Glad My Mom Died author shared her difficult childhood in her 2022 memoir. Now, four years later, the Nickelodeon alum is recalling a past relationship she had with an older man ahead of the release of her 2026 novel, Half His Age. The unnamed former boyfriend met her when she was 18.

Now, however, Jennette appears to be in a healthy relationship with a new boyfriend, whom she briefly talked about during a January 2026 interview on Alex Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Below, learn everything that Jennette has publicly said about her past relationships.

Jennette’s Current Boyfriend

Jennette has not disclosed the identity of her current boyfriend. She prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. However, she mentioned him during her January 2026 “Call Her Daddy” podcast while discussing her thoughts about having children.

“I know I don’t want kids at this point in my life,” she pointed out. I’m also open to wanting kids at some point. … [My boyfriend and I] have discussed it, and neither of us really want kids [sic], but we are also open to changing our minds and being in that process together.”

It’s unclear how long Jennette has been in her current relationship.

Who Was Jennette McCurdy’s Older Boyfriend in His 30s?

Jennette has not mentioned the name of the man she dated when she was 18, while he was in his 30s. Her novel, Half His Age, unravels the fictional story of a 17-year-old who pursues a relationship with her married writing teacher. Since Jennette was in a sexual relationship with an older man, the book offers a meta retelling of what she went through in real life.

Jennette recalled the past toxic relationship during her “Call Her Daddy” 2026 appearance.

“I was most likely 18,” she said, adding that she met the unnamed man on the set of iCarly. “He would show me movies that he thought I would like. Like, Dazed and Confused, which I did not like but I pretended to like. He would play me music that I did not like, but I pretended to like.”

At the time, the 30-something-year-old man was in a relationship with and living with another woman. Also, Jenntte had moved away from her late mother, Debra McCurdy. The former actress said the relationship was “exhausting” as a result.

“I remember he came over drunk one night to my apartment. At this point, I’ve moved out of my mom’s, I’m very new — also red flags all over,” Jennette explained. “I’ve been living away from my mom for maybe two months, and I’m like, ‘Great, okay, a relationship. That’ll be great.’ … He comes over, and he has beer stains on his shirt, and he’s bumbling around. At this point in my life, I’ve never had a sip of alcohol, so I don’t understand how drunk he is. He was drunk off his ass, but I didn’t know. Did you drink one drink, and that’s how drunk you are? How drunk is one drink? How drunk is 10 drinks? I had no frame of reference. So, he comes over really drunk, and we make out, and it’s a lot of dry humping. And it’s that for months.”

At some point, Jennette pointed out, the relationship turned sexual when the unnamed man discussed his own “needs” when he wanted oral sex from her.

“I did not know what come was,” she explained. “Now, it’s funny, but at the time, it was difficult to kind of regroup and figure out, ‘What was that exactly?’ … I don’t know what that is, because I was raised Mormon and because I was homeschooled. I didn’t f**king know. He explains to me what it is, and I’m like, ‘Well, that sounds kinda weird, I’m nervous to do this.’ He’s like, ‘I’ll guide you through it, I’ll guide you through it.'”

Eventually, the man broke up with his girlfriend. Jennette, as previously mentioned, was raised Mormon, did not intend to have sex before marriage, but he wanted more from her.

“There were phrases like, ‘I’m a mid-30s man and this is something I need,'” Jennette recalled him saying. “‘I’m respectful of your boundary that you can’t have sex before marriage, but I also have needs of my own.’ … And he’s saying, ‘I shouldn’t have broken up with her. It was the worst mistake of my life.’ He uses the ‘You can’t meet my needs’ thing a lot.”

Jenette McCurdy’s Dating History

Among Jennette’s known ex-boyfriends were actor Jesse Carere, Andre Drummond, Paul Glaser and Graham Patrick Martin, according to The Sun.

Per the outlet, Jennette dated Jesse from 2015 to 2016, and Max in 2010. In 2013, she had a brief relationship with Andre. Sometime before this, Jennette reportedly dated Paul, a former iCarly script manager.

The Sun further reported that Jennette was believed to have dated Graham between 2004 and 2008.