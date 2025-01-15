New Orleans Jazz Fest 2025: Lineup, Dates, Ticket Prices & More

Image Credit: Getty Images/ WireImage

It’s time to start planning all your fabulous OOTDs, for the two-weekends-long New Orleans Jazz Fest 2025. Find out which performers will be coming through below!

When Is Jazz Fest 2025?

New Orlean’s 2025 Jazz and Heritage Festival will take place over the span of two weekends. The first weekend runs from Thursday, April 24, up until Sunday, April 27. The second weekend runs from Thursday, May 1, and goes until Sunday, May 4. The popular event will take place at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

New Orleans Jazz Festival Lineup

The lineup has been announced in January 2025, and you’re in for a treat. Huge artists such as Luke Combs, Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves and Bryson Tiller will be performing. If that didn’t sell it for you, how about listening to legends such as Patti LaBelle, Babyface and Gladys Knight, who will be stealing the show at the highly-anticipated festival? Contrary to the name of the festival, jazz isn’t the only genre that will be featured. According to the festival’s official website, “The Festival celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana, so the music encompasses every style associated with the city and the state — blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, country, bluegrass and everything in between. And of course there is lots of jazz, both contemporary and traditional.” We all know that New Orleans is already a party city, so why don’t you double the festivities with the added bonus of an amazing festival?

You’ll be enjoying the Spring sun alongside more than 400,000 visitors who will come ready for the fun experience. On top of the amazing music scene, you’ll also be able to enjoy Louisiana’s delicious cuisine in two huge food areas. Before you leave, make sure to also shop from both regional and international crafts artisans at the festival, to bring the good vibes back home with you. We’re sure everyone will compliment your new looks and decor, and ask where you got your exclusive swag from. We promise that our lips are sealed!

How to Get Tickets for Jazz Fest

Currently, only “weekend passes and V.I.P. packages are on sale now. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date,” according to the Jazz Fest’s website. This is the first year that the Jazz Fest will offer “special general admission pricing for Louisiana residents, with lower prices than regular Jazz Fest G.A. weekend passes, and single-day ticket prices.”

How Much Do Jazz Fest 2025 Tickets Cost?

The Louisiana residents’ G.A. weekend, 4-day passes will start at $290. For non-residents, the 1st and 2nd weekend, 4-day passes will start at $329. There will also be a returning “Locals Thursdays” for the Thursdays of April 24 and May 1, which will provide “advanced tickets priced at just $50 for Louisiana residents.”