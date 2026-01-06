Jayne Trcka’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the ‘Scary Movie’ Star & Bodybuilder Die?

Jayne Trcka, the bodybuilder, fitness trainer and Scary Movie actress, died at the end of last year, her son confirmed. She was 62. Multiple outlets reported her death on January 5, 2026, with one report noting that her body was found with “trauma,” prompting many to speculate about her cause of death.

Below, get updates on everything we know so far regarding Trcka’s death.

Who Was Jayne Trcka?

Trcka was a bodybuilder, fitness model and actress who was also known for her appearance in Scary Movie. She played Miss Mann in the film, which was her theatrical debut.

Trcka also made a cameo in Lady Gaga‘s “Telephone” music video as a prison guard.

In the late 1980s, Trcka began competing in bodybuilding competitions and became a certified fitness trainer. By the early 2000s, she began her acting career. In addition to Scary Movie, the late Saint Paul, Minnesota, native appeared in The Black Magic, Nudity Required, The Interplanetary Surplus Male and Amazon Women of Outer Space and Cattle Call.

On TV, Trcka appeared on The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is it Anyway?

According to several outlets, Trcka also worked as a realtor in California in the past.

How Old Was Jayne Trcka When She Died?

Trcka was 62 when she was found dead in her San Diego home in January 2026.

How Did Jayne Trcka Die? Her Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Trcka’s official cause of death has not been disclosed. The San Diego Medical Examiner said it is still pending. She was found dead on December 12, 2025, her son told TMZ, and she suffered “trauma” at the time of her death, The Sun reported.

“There was trauma to the body, but we wouldn’t be able to indicate cause of death at this time,” a San Diego Medical Examiner spokesperson told The Sun.

Was Jayne Trcka Sick With any Illnesses Before She Died?

No, according to Trcka’s son, she had no known medical conditions nor issues when she died, per TMZ.