Jay-Z’s Allegations: What Was He Accused of in New Lawsuit With Diddy?

Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in a lawsuit filed on December 8, 2024. The lawsuit was originally filed in October 2024, but Jay-Z was not named in the initial filing by attorney Tony Buzbee. Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details so far about the lawsuit against Jay-Z, here.

What Did Jay-Z Do?

According to the lawsuit, the accuser identified as “Jane Doe” alleged that she was assaulted by Combs and Carter at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000. At the time, Doe claimed that she tried to get into various VMAs after-parties by approaching limo drivers, and one of them claimed to work for Combs. The driver allegedly told Doe she “fit what Diddy was looking for” and invited her to a party. Upon picking her up, the driver brought Doe to a white house, where she allegedly had to sign a document that was possibly a non-disclosure agreement, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit further describes the party as a drug-filled and celebrity-packed event. Doe claimed she was offered a drink that made her feel “woozy” and “light-headed,” so she went to a room to rest. Shortly thereafter, Combs and Carter allegedly entered the room, and Diddy said to Doe, “You are ready to party!” Jay-Z then allegedly removed Doe’s clothes, held her down and raped her while Combs looked on with an unidentified female celebrity, the lawsuit claims. In the suit, Doe also claimed that Combs raped her while Carter and the unnamed woman watched.

After the alleged assault, Doe said that she “grabbed her clothes” and went to a nearby gas station to call her father.

Who Was Jay-Z Dating in 2000?

According to multiple outlets, Jay-Z dated Blu Cantrell in the early 2000s. They have not publicly commented on their rumored relationship or breakup.

How Long Have Jay-Z & Beyonce Been Together?

Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, met between 1999 and 2000 when she was 18 years old. They collaborated on the song “03 Bonnie & Clyde.” They got married in 2008 and welcomed three children throughout their marriage.

Jay-Z’s Statement About the Lawsuit

In response to the lawsuit, Jay-Z issued a statement, which was obtained by NBC News, calling the allegations “heinous” and “idiotic.”

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” his statement read. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn.”

Jay-Z added that he was raised with “very strict codes of honor,” noting, “We don’t play these types of games. … We protect children.”

Toward the end of his statement, Jay-Z pointed out that the “only heartbreak” from this lawsuit is “for [his] family.”

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he added. “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.