Jay Cutler’s Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Former NFL Star Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jay Cutler has worn many hats over the years — NFL quarterback, reality TV star, and Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband. Best known for his time with the Chicago Bears, the former athlete spent more than a decade in the league earning massive contracts before stepping into the spotlight on Very Cavallari.

So, how much money has he really made over the years? Find out what Cutler’s net worth is and his salary from playing in the NFL below.

How Did Jay Cutler Make His Money?

The former Chicago Bears quarterback earned roughly $127.9 million over his 12-year NFL career, which included lucrative contracts with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. Since retiring in 2017, he’s added to his fortune through various ventures, including a meat subscription service called CUTS, his Uncut podcast, Gratis Brewing, and the lifestyle platform Outsider.com.

What Is Jay Cutler’s Net Worth?

Cutler has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jay Cutler’s Divorce to Kristin Cavallari

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013, separated in 2020, and finalized their divorce in 2022 after a highly publicized split. But even years later, the fallout continues to spark headlines.

In August 2025, Cavallari claimed on her Honestly Cavallari podcast that she “never got a penny” from her ex-husband. Cutler fired back on his Take It Outside podcast, calling the remark “completely false” and even “borderline slander.” He insisted the divorce decree laid out the financial settlement in detail and argued it provided Cavallari with enough to “live comfortably for the rest of your life.” A source close to Cavallari, however, accused Cutler of “gaslighting” and twisting the truth.

Jay Cutler’s DUI

On August 26, 2025, Cutler pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI stemming from an October 2024 crash in Franklin, Tennessee, where he rear-ended another vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Under the plea deal, he was sentenced to four days in jail beginning September 29, fined $350, placed on one year of probation, and ordered to complete a DUI safety class. His Tennessee driver’s license was also revoked, and a weapon possession charge was dismissed after he surrendered a firearm. Cavallari reacted cautiously to the case, saying only that she hoped he “receives help” as he moves forward.

Does Jay Cutler Have Kids?

Despite the drama between the former couple, Cutler and Cavallari share three children together — sons Camden and Jaxon, and daughter Saylor.