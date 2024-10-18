Jay Cutler: 5 Things About Kristin Cavallari’s Ex-Husband Amid His Arrest

Image Credit: Jeff Schear

Jay Cutler is known for his professional football career and past marriage to ex-wife Kristin Cavallari. He and the Laguna Beach alum eventually called it quits, but they’ve co-parented their children together since then. After Jay’s relationship with Kristin ended, he mostly remained out of the public eye. However, after his October 2024 arrest, fans are curious to learn more about him.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Jay below.

Jay Cutler Was in the NFL

From 2006 to 2008, Jay played for the Denver Broncos before joining the Chicago Bears in 2009. He remained on the team until 2016. The following year, Jay played for the Miami Dolphins. After he stepped down from the league, Jay was named as one of the “100 greatest Bears” of all time.

He Was Arrested for DUI

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former #Bears QB Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee for DUI and Gun Possession, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/ke5Xi5BH0W — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 18, 2024

In October 2024, Jay was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a handgun under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent, according to NBC News. He was taken into custody by Franklin, Tennessee, police, who found a loaded handgun and a rifle in his car. He was subsequently booked into the Williamson County jail and was released on a $5,000 bond, the outlet reported.

Jay has not publicly commented on his arrest yet.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Were Married

After they first started dating in 2009, Jay and Kristin tied the knot in 2013. Shortly before exchanging vows, however, they briefly split in 2011 and called off their engagement. They quickly reunited and went on with their romance.

Nevertheless, Jay and Kristin called it quits in 2020. At the time, they announced in a statement, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Jay and Kristin Share Kids

The ex-spouses share three children together: Camden, who was born in 2012, Jaxon, born in 2014, and Saylor, born in 2015.

He Starred in ‘Very Cavallari’

From 2018 to 2020, Jay appeared in his ex-wife’s show Very Cavallari. The former NFL player regularly starred on the show before they announced their split.