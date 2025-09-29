Jared Kushner Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He Makes Today

Image Credit: Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

Jared Kushner has long been a fixture in both business and politics, and in 2025 his fortune is bigger than ever.

The former White House senior advisor, real estate heir, husband of Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law of President Donald Trump has built a vast financial portfolio through property holdings, private equity, and international investments. His firm, Affinity Partners, made headlines in March 2025 when its assets surged to $4.8 billion following a major Gulf investment, according to Reuters. In August 2025, the company purchased an 8% stake in the UK lender OakNorth, and by September 2025, it was part of the $55 billion acquisition of video game giant Electronic Arts (EA). These billion-dollar deals have further cemented Kushner’s role in global finance and fueled fresh curiosity about just how much he’s worth today.

Here’s a closer look at Jared’s net worth in 2025, how he makes his money, and the life he shares with Ivanka.

Who Is Jared Kushner?

Born into a wealthy New Jersey real estate family, Jared took over leadership of Kushner Companies and expanded into high-profile property investments. Kushner gained national recognition during Trump’s presidency, serving as a senior advisor in the White House from 2017 to 2021, where he was involved in domestic initiatives and Middle East diplomacy. After leaving Washington, he founded the private equity firm Affinity Partners, which has grown into a multibillion-dollar enterprise backed by Gulf state investments.

What Is Jared Kushner’s Net Worth in 2025?

In 2025, Jared’s net worth is estimated at around $1 billion, according to Forbes.

What Is Ivanka Trump’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Ivanka’s net worth is estimated at approximately $100 million, per Forbes.

When Did Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Get Married?

Jared and Ivanka tied the knot on October 25, 2009, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The star-studded ceremony reportedly had about 500 guests, including family, celebrities, and political figures.

The couple began dating in 2007 after being introduced by mutual friends. Although they briefly split in 2008 due to religious differences, they reconciled later that year, with Ivanka ultimately converting to Judaism before their marriage.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s Kids

Jared and Ivanka are parents to three children: Arabella Rose Kushner (born in July 2011), Joseph Frederick Kushner (born in October 2013), and Theodore James Kushner (born in March 2016).