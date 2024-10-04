Who Is Jane Roe? What to Know About the Makeup Artist in Garth Brooks’ Lawsuit

Country music star Garth Brooks is facing a sexual assault lawsuit from a woman only known as “Jane Roe” in court documents. She alleges that she started working as Brooks’ makeup artist and hairstylist in 2017 and that she was hired by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999 to provide hair and makeup services. Learn more about Jane Roe’s allegations against Brooks and what he said in response to the lawsuit.

Who Is Jane Roe?

It’s unclear who Jane Roe is, as this was the only name she used in court documents. Her identity has not been publicly disclosed.

Allegations Against Garth Brooks

According to the court documents obtained by CNN, Roe claimed that Brooks subjected her to various forms of sexual harassment and assault while she worked for him. She alleged that Brooks had raped her during a 2019 work trip to Los Angeles.

“Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom, and she did not have a separate room,” the lawsuit read, per the outlet.

Roe further accused Brooks of appearing in their hotel room “in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked” and that he made “repeated remarks” to Roe about having “a threesome” with his wife.

Brooks was previously an anonymous plaintiff in a past complaint, per CNN. He was labeled as “John Doe” in the filing, which claimed that Roe’s accusations against him were “not true.”

“Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit,” the previous complaint read.

Now that Brooks has been identified as the celebrity in question, he denied the sexual assault allegations in a statement obtained by CNN.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars,” the “Much Too Young” singer said in his statement. “It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Is Garth Brooks Still Married to Trisha Yearwood?

Yearwood has not publicly commented on the lawsuit against her husband. They tied the knot in 2005 and have been married since then.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.