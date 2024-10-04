Garth Brooks Lawsuit: Makeup Artist Accuses Singer of Sexual Assault

Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault by a woman known as “Jane Roe.” She claimed to have worked as a makeup artist and a hairstylist for the country music singer-songwriter since 2017, and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, since the late 1990s. Brooks has denied the allegations against him, calling it a “hush money” attempt. As more details about the shocking lawsuit come to light, learn more about the situation below.

Garth Brooks’ Sexual Assault Lawsuit

On October 3, 2024, Brooks was sued for allegedly subjecting a woman to various forms of sexual assault and harassment. According to court documents obtained by CNN, the complaint was filed in a state court in California. In it, the woman, labeled only as “Jane Roe,” claimed that Brooks, a father of three, had raped her while on a work trip in 2019.

In the lawsuit, Roe recalled the alleged incident, claiming that she and Brooks traveled to Los Angeles together so that he could work on a Grammys tribute performance.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet but this time, Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the complaint read, per the outlet. “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.”

Upon arriving at the hotel, Roe claimed that Brooks “appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked’ at one point. She felt “trapped” with Brooks, the complaint stated. After he allegedly raped Roe, Brooks told her his sexual fantasies, including that he made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with his wife, Roe claimed.

For his part, Brooks denied all the allegations against him in a statement obtained by CNN. He claimed to have been “hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if [he] did not write a check for many millions of dollars.”

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money,” Brooks claimed in his statement. “In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Was Garth Brooks Arrested?

Brooks was not arrested when the lawsuit was filed.

Who Is Jane Roe?

The woman who accused Brooks has not publicly disclosed her identity. She is only known as “Jane Roe” in the complaint she filed.

Previously, Brooks filed a complaint against Roe and labeled himself as only “John Doe,” per CNN. His previous lawsuit denied Roe’s claims.

“Defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ past lawsuit read, according to the outlet. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Roe’s attorneys told CNN, however, that they “are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions” and they “applaud [their] client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks.”

“The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music,” Roe’s attorneys added in their statement.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.