Why Did JaNa & Kenny Break Up After ‘Love Island USA’? Go Behind Cheating Rumors

Beyond the Villa, some loves don’t last, and it looks like that was the case for JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. The duo finished in third place in season 6 of Love Island USA, and their life in the real world looked picture perfect until late July 2025 when breakup reports and cheating rumors circulated. So, why did JaNa and Kenny break up?

Hollywood Life is unpacking everything we know so far about Kenny and JaNa’s split below.

Did JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez Really Break Up?

Yes, according to multiple outlets, JaNa and Kenny broke up after one year of dating.

Did Kenny & JaNa Unfollow Each Other on Instagram?

Yes, loyal fans of the now-former couple noticed that JaNa and Kenny removed each other’s names from their respective Instagram bios and unfollowed each other. The change appeared sudden since Jana and Kenny had just posted photos with one another online.

At the time of publication, Kenny still has photos with JaNa up on his account. As for JaNa, she’s removed almost every trace of Kenny from her page.

Even JaNa’s friends Serena Page and Leah Kateb unfollowed Kenny on Instagram. The trio of pals became known as the “PPG,” a.k.a the Powerpuff Girls.

Why Did JaNa & Kenny Break Up?

JaNa and Kenny seemingly had a sudden breakup. TMZ reported that they officially split the morning of July 27, 2025, with Kenny making the choice to leave JaNa.

Moreover, Kenny was vocal about the decision to live separately from JaNa despite being close by. Previously, he told Variety that it’s a “big jump moving in together with someone,” and he “didn’t want it to be televised, especially the first time.”

“So, we rented rooms next to each other,” Kenny clarified to the outlet. He also explained why he preferred to have his own space. “When JaNa gets ready for events, she has a huge glam team,” he said. “Usually, there’s somebody in there for wardrobe, and sometimes I don’t have the space to change and things like that. Granted, we were always together on the show. It was great to experience L.A. and to be with her in the same city.”

Did Kenny Cheat on JaNa?

Fans are speculating about cheating rumors that arose on social media. A few Instagram gossip accounts claimed that another woman who was hooking up with Kenny “confronted” JaNa at David Dobrik‘s party, and JaNa left the soiree crying. However, People reported that there was “no big, public blowout” at the birthday party.

“That did not happen,” a source told the outlet on July 28, 2025. Nevertheless, the insider noted, “They will not be getting back together.”

Neither Kenny nor JaNa has publicly commented on the cheating rumors or their breakup at the time of publication.