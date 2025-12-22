James Ransone’s Children: All About the Late Actor’s Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

James Ransone, the acclaimed actor known for his unforgettable roles in The Wire, It: Chapter Two, and The Black Phone, died in December 2025 at the age of 46. Following the tragic news, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues alike, while attention also turned to Ransone’s private family life.

Who Was James Ransone?

Ransone was an American actor widely respected for his raw, emotionally intense performances across film and television. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he began acting in the late 1990s and steadily built a career playing complex, often troubled characters. His big break came with HBO’s The Wire, where his performance as Ziggy Sobotka made him one of the show’s most memorable characters.

From there, Ransone continued to pop up in critically praised projects, including Generation Kill, Sinister, It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and Tangerine. Known for fully immersing himself in his roles, he often gravitated toward gritty, character-driven stories rather than mainstream leading-man parts.

Was James Ransone Married? About His Wife

Yes. Ransone was married to Jamie McPhee, a creative consultant and longtime partner whom he wed in September 2017 after several years together.

McPhee has largely stayed out of the spotlight, intentionally keeping their family life private. After his death, she publicly honored him in an emotional Instagram tribute, expressing enduring love and gratitude and thanking him for the family they built together.

Did James Ransone Have Children?

Yes. Ransone and his wife had two children: son Jack, born in May 2019, and daughter Violet, born in May 2021.

Throughout his career, Ransone kept his family life out of the public eye, rarely discussing his children publicly to protect their privacy. In her tribute after his death, McPhee thanked him for “the greatest gifts — you, Jack and Violet,” underscoring how central they were to his life. A GoFundMe campaign organized by a close friend has raised tens of thousands of dollars to support McPhee and the children as they navigate life after his loss.

