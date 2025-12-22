James Ransone’s Wife: Meet the Late ‘Black Phone’ Actor’s Spouse

Image Credit: Getty Images

James Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their children. The late 46-year-old actor, who was known for his roles in The Wire, The Black Phone films and Sinister and Sinister 2, died on December 19, 2025, and Jamie paid tribute to her late husband in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before, and I know I will love you again,” Jamie wrote in her caption. “You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

Below, learn about James’ wife, their children and their family.

Was James Ransone Married?

Yes, as previously noted, James was with his wife, Jamie McPhee. They were married for around 15 years, according to her Instagram. In 2021, she wished the It: Chapter Two actor a “Happy Birthday,” confirming that they had been married for 11 years at that point.

“If I told you when this picture was taken (that @novamittleman sent to me) that we would be married and have two kids 11 years later, you wouldn’t have believed me,” Jamie captioned her post at the time. “But I’m pretty sure it’s the best gift either of us could have ever asked for.”

Who Is James Ransone’s Wife?

James’ wife, Jamie, also goes by “Skipper” as a nickname, while she affectionately called her late husband “P.J.” According to a GoFundMe that was created for the Ransone family, Jamie was the “center of his world.”

Did James Ransone & His Wife Have Children?

Yes, as previously noted, James and Jamie shared two children together. Per the GoFundMe page’s description, the Ransone children, Jack and Violet, “loved” their dad “indefinitely,” and he “loved them just as fiercely in return.”

“Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it,” the page’s description reads. “This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss. Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).