Why Was James Kennedy Arrested? Domestic Violence Charge Explained

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

James Kennedy, (full name: James Kennedy Georgiou) an alum of Vanderpump Rules, was reportedly arrested earlier this week — and Bravo viewers want answers. The news came weeks after VPR announced a cast shakeup, replacing Kennedy and his now-former co-stars. Since the reality TV personality has been dating his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, fans of the couple are curious about their relationship status. After all, Lewber was seen attending an event one day after her boyfriend’s arrest, so it’s unclear where they stand.

Hollywood Life is breaking down the details surrounding Kennedy’s arrest below.

Why Was James Kennedy Arrested?

Kennedy was arrested in Burbank, California, on December 11, police confirmed in a statement obtained by Variety. TMZ was the first to report the news.

“On December 10, 2024, at about 11:30 p.m., Burbank Police were dispatched to a residence regarding an argument between a man and a woman,” the statement read. “The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest. Mr. Georgiou was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.”

After being charged, Kennedy was released from police custody after posting a $20,000 bail, per Variety.

It’s unclear who the woman in the incident was. Lewber was not named.

Are James Kennedy & Ally Lewber Still Together?

Neither Kennedy nor Lewber has publicly commented on his arrest. One day after Kennedy was arrested, Lewber attended the New Year’s Eve with Windsor event at the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles, where she was seen smiling for cameras and spending time with fellow reality TV stars.

Kennedy and Lewber have been dating since 2022 following Kennedy’s breakup from ex-fiancée Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, who later faced backlash for her affair with Tom Sandoval while he was still dating his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Leviss left the show after season 10, and she and Sandoval did not continue their relationship.

Leviss is currently suing Madix and Sandoval, and her attorneys Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman issued a statement regarding Kennedy’s arrest.

“We are aware of James Kennedy’s recent arrest for domestic violence,” Leviss’ attorneys said in their statement obtained by Variety. “This news is, unfortunately, not surprising. Rachel’s lawsuit describes, in significant detail, Mr. Kennedy’s long history of erratic, violent behavior and substance abuse.”

The lawyers also pointed to the companies that oversee VPR: NBC and Evolution Media.

“Just as troubling, however, is that NBC and Evolution (the Vanderpump Rules production company), who have known about Mr. Kennedy’s troubling behavior all along, have been engaged in a multi-year cover-up on his behalf,” the attorneys alleged, adding, “They, too, bear responsibility.”

Bravo, VPR‘s network, is owned by NBCUniversal. No one from NBCU nor Evolution Media has publicly commented on Kennedy’s arrest at the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.