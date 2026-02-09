Who Is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend? 5 Things to Know About Olympian Jutta Leerdam

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jake Paul has had all the love and support from his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, throughout his career. During an episode of the Netflix series Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, Jutta admitted that she was “a little scared” about her boyfriend going head-to-head with the famous “Iron Mike” when he was gearing up to fight Mike Tyson at the time.

“I’m a little scared, but I’m also an athlete, and I’m competitive,” Jutta acknowledged, before jokingly adding, “So, he has to win. I think, ‘Hey, stay away from my boyfriend.’ But it’s also the sport, so I understand that. I’m still sitting here with mixed feelings.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Jutta, her career and her relationship with Jake, below.

Jutta Is an Athlete

Like her boyfriend, Jutta is an athlete. She has competed in international speed skating events, including the 2017 World Junior Championships in Finland, the 2018 Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the 2022 World Sprint Championships.

She Is an Olympian

In 2022, Jutta competed in the Olympic Games, scoring a silver medal in the 1000-meter race. She competed again at the 2026 Olympics in Milan, winning gold in the women’s 1000m speedskating.

Jutta Is From the Netherlands

The Dutch speed skater is from ‘s-Gravenzande, Netherlands. She studies commercial economics at the Johan Cruyff Academy of the Hanze University of Applied Sciences.

She Is a Social Media Star

Jake and Jutta have their own strong social media followings. He built an Instagram base of more than 27 million followers, while she currently holds more than 4 million followers.

Jutta Met Jake Online

During an episode of Netflix’s Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, Jutta revealed how she and her boyfriend first met — Jake slide into her DMs.

“Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” she explained. “When he contacted me online, I thought, ‘What an arrogant idiot. He thinks he can do anything, but he won’t get me.'”

Despite initially seeing him as “nasty,” as Jake pointed out, Jutta recalled how they “really clicked in these two fast-paced worlds on a deep and super personal level.”

“Since that moment, we have been inseparable,” Jutta gushed.

The couple have managed being long distance from time to time. Since Jutta competes around the world, she and Jake have had to send each other their love from miles away. In one instance, Jake apparently sent her a heavy bouquet of countless pink roses, which Jutta shared to her Instagram in October 2024.