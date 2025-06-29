Jake Paul Fight Against Julio César Chávez Jr.: Results, Who Won & Update on Next Fight

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Jake Paul isn’t letting up in his quest to become a world champion, but his fight against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. looked like it would be a tough one for the “problem child” to win. After all, Julio is the son of former three-division boxing world champion, Julio César Chávez Sr. So, who won the Paul vs Chavez Jr. fight on June 28?

Who Won the Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. Fight?

Jake was the winner of the fight. Though Julio didn’t go down easily, Jake had the upper hand throughout most of the fight. And in a unanimous decision, Jake was declared the victor.

“He’s a tough guy,” Jake said about Julio. “He’s never been stopped, and he’s a Mexican warrior. I respect Mexican warriors. I respect Mexico, but I’m also a warrior and I came out on top tonight.”

Where to Watch the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. Fight

Since the fight has already happened, viewers can’t watch it live, and it doesn’t look like it will be replayed on any streaming services for the time being. The event was streamed via DAZN pay-per-view.

Who Will Jake Paul Fight Next & When?

Jake said he wants to fight former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. During a post-fight press conference, Jake said he and Anthony have been discussing a fight and are enthusiastic about the potential.

“I’m definitely not a heavyweight, but I’m still gonna take the challenge,” Jake pointed out, according to multiple outlets. “You look at Deontay Wilder; he was beating these guys weighing 215 pounds, he’s like 6 feet, 6 inches, or something, but anything is possible. Anthony Joshua is an insane fight, but I want that challenge. … We’ve been DM-ing back and forth. He wants to make it happen.”

As for when a Paul-Joshua fight could take place, Jake pointed out that Anthony, “called [him] up, and it’s looking very likely for next year.”