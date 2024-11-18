Jake Paul’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does He Make?

Jake Paul is a rising star, making a mark across multiple industries.

Following his lucrative Netflix fight with the 58-year-old Mike Tyson on November 15, here’s a look at the 27-year-old’s net worth, multifaceted career, and earnings from his showdown with the boxing legend.

What Is Paul’s Net Worth?

Paul’s estimated net worth is $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Are Paul’s Main Sources of Income?

Paul first rose to prominence in 2013 by posting short-form videos on the now-defunct Vine platform, quickly amassing millions of followers and billions of views. He later transitioned his viral content skills to YouTube in 2014, where he launched his own channel known for its controversial pranks, practical jokes, and hip-hop content.

In 2015, Paul expanded his career to television, signing on for the Disney Channel’s teen series Bizaardvark.

However, his relationship with Disney ended in 2017 amid growing media scrutiny over his provocative YouTube stunts, including setting furniture on fire in an empty swimming pool at his Los Angeles mansion.

Paul’s fame skyrocketed further when he entered the world of celebrity boxing, a trend started by his older brother Logan Paul, who fought English influencer KSI in a pay-per-view amateur match in Manchester in 2018. Two years later, the younger brother made his professional boxing debut, facing English YouTuber AnEsonGib in a highly publicized undercard fight alongside a world middleweight title bout.

How Much Did Paul Get Paid for the Fight?

Although the promoters of the event—Most Valuable Promotions—and the Texas Athletic Commission did not disclose the fighters’ purses, estimates from DraftKings Network and other sources suggest Paul earned around $40 million for the fight, a figure he seemingly confirmed in a pre-fight interview.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” Paul said at the press conference.

The social media influencer, who has 27 million followers on Instagram alone, is also the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company that promoted the event in partnership with Netflix.

How Much Did Tyson Get Paid for the Fight?

In contrast, online sources, including DraftKings Network, estimated that Tyson earned around $20 million.

Compared to his previous earnings, the difference in pay is significant. After being released on parole and returning to boxing in 1995, Tyson earned $30 million for each of his next four matches. This included the infamous 1997 bout against Evander Holyfield, in which Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s right ear. Tyson was disqualified from the fight, had his boxing license revoked, and was fined $3 million, but he was allowed to keep his purse from the fight.

Who Won the Fight?

Paul won by unanimous decision after both fighters went the full eight rounds, each lasting two minutes.

When Was Paul’s Last Fight?

Paul’s most recent fight was against Mike Perry on July 20, 2024, the same date his original bout with Tyson was set for but postponed due to Tyson’s ulcer flare-up.

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20,” Paul said in announcing the fight. “Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry.” Paul ultimately won the match by TKO in the sixth round.

When Was Tyson’s Last Fight?

The former heavyweight world champion had not fought in a professional bout since 2005, when he suffered a sixth-round loss to Kevin McBride. Since then, Tyson had participated in exhibition matches, including a 2020 showdown against fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw.