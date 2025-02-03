Jaden Smith’s Grammys Outfit 2025: See Pics of Him

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Music’s biggest night arrived last night in Los Angeles, and the fashion was in the room. Some artists played it safe, while others took advantage of the huge moment to bring out all the fashion stops, and we were here for it! Find out who went big on the carpet below!

What Did Jaden Smith Wear to the Grammys?

Jaden Smith wore a Louis Vuitton black tuxedo, MSFTS tie and shirt, and black New Balance sneakers, with a unique statement piece, according to WWD. He wore a black 3-D castle, designed by ABODI, that covered his whole head, but left a peak-a-boo hole for his face to get through. Jaden not only wore that on the red carpet, but during the whole awards ceremony. According to the brand’s Instagram caption, Jaden was inspired by mythical history. The caption reads: “The artistic combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori.” The castle costs a staggering $4,600.

WTF, is Jaden Smith wearing at the Grammy's? pic.twitter.com/4ulY7B4KWw — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 3, 2025

Why Was Will Smith at the Grammys?

Will Smith, who is Jaden’s father, made this first awards show appearance after THAT infamous moment on stage, when he slapped Chris Rock and got an Oscars ban. Will, who has 4 Grammys to his name, was invited to introduce late producer Quincy Jones’ musical tribute on stage. Fun fact: Quincy was the executive producer on Will’s breakthrough show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. On November 4, 2024, Will took to Instagram to share a moving caption pertaining to the legend’s positive effect on him. He wrote: “Quincy Jones is the true definition of a Mentor, a Father and a Friend. He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to. He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly.”

While on stage, Will emotionally shared his gratitude for the late Quincy. He called him “one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times.” Will passionately added: “In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives. But I have to say he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones,” as reported by the New York Post.

Who Won Album of the Year?

We were waiting for this moment, and we were hoping that the Queen B, a.k.a. Beyonce would reign in this category, given that we were all touched by her movin’ and groovin’ album, Cowboy Carter. Like her song goes, “She coming,” and so she did, and to the Grammys stage that is! Beyonce took the mic, and while beaming from the life-changing moment, she shared: “I just feel full and very honored. It’s been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless you all. Thank you so much,” as reported by TODAY.