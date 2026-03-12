Jack Osbourne’s Kids: Meet His 5 Children, Including New Baby He Named After Ozzy

Image Credit: Larry Busacca

Jack Osbourne is now a father of five! In March 2026, the TV personality and son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne welcomed his fifth child with his wife, Aree Gearhart. The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, a name that pays tribute to Jack’s late father. The heartfelt nod quickly captured fans’ attention and marked another meaningful chapter for the famous family.

Jack is already a father to four daughters from previous relationships, and he has often shared glimpses of life with his kids over the years. Below, learn more about Jack Osbourne’s five children, including his newborn daughter named after Ozzy.

Pearl Clementine Osbourne

Pearl Clementine Osbourne is Jack’s oldest daughter. She was born on April 24, 2012, to Jack and his ex-wife, actress Lisa Stelly. Pearl arrived just a few weeks after Jack revealed he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, marking a major turning point in his life. As she’s grown up, Pearl has occasionally appeared in family projects, including the travel series Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, and Jack has said she enjoys spending time outdoors and celebrating Halloween

Andy Rose Osbourne

Andy Rose Osbourne is Jack’s second daughter with Lisa. She was born on June 13, 2015. Jack has described Andy as a strong-willed and unique personality. In interviews, he once joked about a phase she went through as a toddler when she refused to wear clothes, something he said eventually turned into a love of wearing elaborate dresses around the house.

Minnie Theodora Osbourne

Minnie Theodora Osbourne was born on February 3, 2018, making her the youngest daughter from Jack’s marriage to Lisa. When announcing her birth, Jack joked that she was the newest member of his “girl squad.” Minnie’s middle name is believed to honor the couple’s late son Theo, whom they lost during pregnancy in 2013.

Maple Artemis Osbourne

Maple Artemis Osbourne is Jack’s first child with his wife, Aree. She was born on July 9, 2022, marking a new chapter for Jack after his divorce from Stelly. Jack frequently shares moments from Maple’s life on social media and has described fatherhood as one of the most meaningful parts of his life.

Ozzy Matilda Osbourne

Ozzy is Jack’s youngest child. She was born on March 5, 2026, and is his second daughter with Aree. Jack revealed the newborn’s name as a tribute to his late father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025

In an Instagram post, he wrote in the caption, “Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.”