Who Is Ivana Lisette Ortiz? About the Rihanna Beverly Hills Home Shooting Suspect

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

The suspect in the March 8, 2026, shooting of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s Beverly Hills, California, home was identified as Ivana Lisette Ortiz by police. Rihanna was inside the house, according to the Los Angeles Times. Fortunately, she was unharmed. The famous musicians, who share children RZA, Riot and Rocki together, have not spoken publicly about the incident, and as questions arise about the case, many are wondering why anyone would target the “Diamonds” hitmaker in the first place.

Here is everything we know so far about Ortiz and the shooting she was allegedly involved in.

Ivana Lisette Ortiz, the woman that shot at Rihanna’s home, has been arrested before. pic.twitter.com/6YlxseWpu6 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) March 9, 2026

Who Is Ivana Lisette Ortiz?

Ortiz is a 35-year-old from Florida, according to multiple outlets. After being taken into police custody, she was booked on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the March 8, 2026, incident. Her bail was set at $10,225,000.

Multiple outlets reported that the weapon involved in the shooting of Rihanna’s residence was an AR-15-style rifle or semi-automatic rifle. The suspect shot 10 rounds at the Beverly Hills mansion from a white Tesla.

Does Ivana Lisette Ortiz Know Rihanna or A$AP Rocky?

It’s unclear if Ortiz personally knew Rihanna or A$AP Rocky, but according to TMZ, she shared a strange Facebook post about the Fenty Beauty founder weeks before the shooting.

On February 23, 2026, a post was shared to Ortiz’s account that read, “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

Ortiz even mentioned Cardi B in a separate social media post, per TMZ. It read, “You can’t f**k with me, Cardi B. You’re supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who’s the cutest tonight? I am. I’m the cutest tonight. You ain’t doing nothing to me. You ain’t messing with me tonight.”

Is Ivana Lisette Ortiz in Jail?

Yes, as previously noted, Ortiz is currently in police custody. A rep from the Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting is “an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation,” per the Los Angeles Times.