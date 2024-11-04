Is ‘Wednesday’ Canceled? Latest Updates on the Series’ Season 2

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Wednesday had everyone hooked during its first season, so could it be possible to see the cast return for a season two? The Netflix horror series starring Jenna Ortega made its big break in 2022 with eight episodes in season 1, which was described as “A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” according to IMDb.

Now with such an ending to season one, many wonder, will there be a season two? Find out what to expect from Wednesday below.

Is Wednesday Canceled?

No, the series directed by Tim Burton is not canceled. In fact, the cast began filming early in 2024, but production was previously put on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA negotiations for new deals with studios. Production has since resumed, and the cast will continue to uncover the mysteries in Wednesday’s world. According to Tudum, the 22-year-old star shared back in 2023 that “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody.”

When Does Wednesday Season 2 Come Out?

According to Teen Vogue, Netflix announced that season two will be coming out in 2025.

Is the Whole Wednesday Cast Returning for Season 2?

Alongside Jenna Ortega, some returning cast members include Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Catherine Zeta-Jone, Luis Guzmán, Moosa Mostafa, and others who took on roles as her friends and TV family. However, one familiar character from season one, Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White, will not be returning for season two.

Aside from original cast members making their way back into the dark world of Wednesday, new faces will also appear. According to Tudum by Netflix, some of the stars set to join Wednesday include Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and more.