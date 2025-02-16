Is the Post Office Open on President’s Day? Mail Delivery

Image Credit: Getty Images

President’s Day is just around the corner, and many businesses and services, including post offices, banks, and shipping services, will be operating on adjusted schedules.

To start your week off right on Monday, we’ve got you covered with all the updates on what’s open, closed, or any changes to hours below.

When Is Presidents Day 2025?

Presidents Day will be observed on Monday, Feb. 17 this year.

Is President’s Day a Federal Holiday?

President’s Day is a federal holiday in the United States. It is observed on the third Monday in February each year and honors all U.S. presidents, particularly George Washington, whose birthday falls on February 22.

Is the Post Office Open on President’s Day?

U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 17, and mail will not be delivered. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

However, shipping services, including UPS and FedEx, will remain open. According to the companies’ websites, UPS pickup and delivery services will be available, and UPS Store locations will be open. Most FedEx pickup and delivery services will also operate, and FedEx Office locations will remain open.

Is the Stock Market Open on President’s Day?

All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on President’s Day.

The U.S. bond markets will be closed on February 17 in observance of President’s Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. They will reopen on Tuesday, February 18.

Are Banks Open on President’s Day?

On President’s Day, most banks, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, will be closed. However, mobile banking services and ATMs will remain accessible.

If you’re a TD Bank customer, you’re in luck, as the bank will remain open on President’s Day, according to their website.

What Are the Federal Holidays of 2025?

Here are the dates of 2025 federal holidays, according to the Office of Personnel Management: