Are Banks Open on President’s Day? Find Out

President’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re wondering whether your bank will be open, we’ve got you covered. While many financial institutions will be closed for the holiday, some services may still be available.

To start your week off right on Monday, we’ve got you covered with all the updates on what’s open, closed, or any changes to hours below.

When Is Presidents Day 2025?

Presidents Day will be observed on Monday, Feb. 17 this year.

Is President’s Day a Federal Holiday?

President’s Day, originally called Washington’s Birthday, is a federal holiday in the United States. Observed on the third Monday of February each year, it now honors all U.S. presidents. The holiday began as a celebration of George Washington‘s birthday, which falls on February 22. Washington’s Birthday was designated by Congress as a holiday for all federal workers in 1885. Later, in 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Law moved the observance to the third Monday in February, according to the National Archives.

Are Banks Open on President’s Day?

On President’s Day, most banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, Capital One, and Citibank, will be closed. However, mobile banking services and ATMs will remain accessible.

If you’re a TD Bank customer, you’re in luck, as the bank will remain open on President’s Day, according to their website.

Is the Post Office Open on President’s Day?

U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 17, and mail will not be delivered. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

However, shipping services, including UPS and FedEx, will remain open. According to the companies’ websites, UPS pickup and delivery services will be available, and UPS Store locations will be open. Most FedEx pickup and delivery services will also operate, and FedEx Office locations will remain open.

Is the Stock Market Open on President’s Day?

All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on President’s Day.

The U.S. bond markets will be closed on February 17 in observance of President’s Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. They will reopen on Tuesday, February 18.

What Are the Federal Holidays of 2025?

