Is ‘The Brutalist’ Streaming Yet? When the Movie Will Stream

Adrien Brody might need to prepare his second Oscars acceptance speech. The actor, who previously won for The Pianist in 2002, is nominated again for his role as Hungarian architect László Toth in The Brutalist. Brody won his first ever Golden Globe for the role on January 5, 2025.

According to The Atlantic, the epic movie is an exhaustive 215 minutes, and the publication advises audiences to “watch” and “rewatch” it. So how can you do that? Is The Brutalist streaming yet? Find out what we know about when it’ll be online and more about the highly acclaimed movie below.

What Is ‘The Brutalist’ About?

Brody leads the film as visionary Hungarian architect László Toth, who flees to the states with his with his wife (played by Felicity Jones) following the Holocaust. The couple attempts to piece together a legacy in America through their involvement with a wealthy client (Guy Pearce) who plays a major part in their future.

Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in part that the film is “an echt-American tale of immigration and ambition, and of what it means to be an artist. But it’s also a tale of what it means to be Jewish in a world that approaches Jews with supreme ambivalence. This aspect of the film feels overstated, if only because the era it’s set in was such a powerful age of assimilation. It’s clear that [director Brady] Corbet made this movie because he wants it to mean something big. Whether it does may be in the eye of the beholder.”

When Will ‘The Brutalist’ Be Streaming?

According to Forbes, The Brutalist will be streaming on Max first due to A24’s deal with the platform. A streaming date has not yet been announced, though it will likely land on the platform sometime in the spring. However, if you can’t wait to see it, per TODAY, The Brutalist is already in theaters in New York on Los Angeles after its limited release in December of 2024. The movie expands to theaters across the nation on Friday, January 24.

If your tastes are ultra refined, you can view the film in 70 mm and IMAX in select theaters in Los Angeles. Check your local listings to find out when and where you can see the Oscar-nominated film on the big screen.

Who is in ‘The Brutalist’ Cast?

Brody leads the cast as the Hungarian architect. He’s joined by Felicity Jones as his wife Erzsébet, and Guy Pearce as wealthy client Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr. Supporting roles are played by Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Joe Alwyn, Alessandro Nivola, Ariane Labed, Emma Laird, and Michael Epp, among others.