Is ‘The Apprentice’ Streaming Yet? Where to Watch the Movie

Sebastain Stan is now competing for an Oscar in the best actor category, due to his portrayal of a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice. His co-star Jeremy Strong of Succession, who plays Ray Cohn, is nominated as best supporting actor. “This film has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he recently said during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “Not just because of the complexities of playing Trump, but because of the reaction it provokes.”

The actor admitted that not everyone was supported of his decision to take on the polarizing role. “I had people telling me not to do it,” he said. “They said it might alienate people, that I didn’t look like him, that it was too dangerous. But for me, acting is about going toward the uncomfortable… about trying to understand humanity, even in the darkest places.”

Stan further confessed that the reaction to the controversial movie had been “tough.” “It’s been revealing to see how hesitant people are,” he said, per Variety. “I’ve had people come up to me at parties, saying it’s their favorite film of the year, but when it comes to supporting it publicly, there’s silence. That part of it has been tough.”

If you haven’t yet caught up on Stan’s Oscar nominated performance, find out how to watch The Apprentice and more details below.

What Is ‘The Apprentice’ About?

The movie takes audiences back to 1970s and 1980s New York for the origin story of Donald Trump’s empire. “The Apprentice is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire,” reads the controversial film’s official logline, per The Hollywood Reporter. “It charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.”

When Will ‘The Apprentice’ Be Streaming?

The Apprentice can currently be either purchased or rented via streaming services including Prime Video, YouTube TV, and Apple TV.

Who is in ‘The Apprentice’ Cast?

Stan stars as Trump, supported by Strong as Cohn. Additionally, Maria Bakalova appears as Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump, and Martin Donovan as Donald’s father, Fred Trump. Catherine McNally, Charlie Carrick, Ben Sullivan, Mark Rendall, Joe Pingue, and Ron Lea also appear, among others.