Is Sudiksha Konanki Still Missing? About Her Disappearance

Image Credit: Sudiksha Konanki/Facebook

The disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki sparked widespread concern around the United States in early March 2025. The college student traveled to Punta Cana with friends on a spring break trip but went missing. Speculation surfaced over a possible drowning, but Konanki’s father called for an investigation into a possible kidnapping or trafficking. After police searched for Konanki, her parents asked them to declare her death less than two weeks later. But was Konanki ever found?

Below, get updates on Konanki’s disappearance case and whether or not she was found by authorities.

Who Is Sudiksha Konanki?

Konanki is a 20-year-old college student in her junior year at the University of Pittsburgh. Her family said that she was planning to advance her studies in medicine.

Where Was Sudiksha Konanki Staying in Punta Cana?

Konanki was staying at the resort known as the Riu República Hotel, according to multiple outlets.

Is Sudiksha Konanki Still Missing?

At the time of publication, Konanki has yet to be found. Dominican Republic authorities believe she may have drowned after swimming in the ocean, but police in her hometown of Loudon County, Virginia, criticized that theory.

According to a statement released by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, local police noted “there is no evidence or confirmation of a drowning at this time and the case is being aggressively investigated by U.S. law enforcement working with the Dominican national police, with support from assets here at home.”

The last person believed to have seen Konanki alive is Joshua Riibe, who was labeled a person of interest but not a suspect in her disappearance. Riibe cooperated with authorities and was interviewed by Dominican Republic police. Riibe claimed that he and Konanki went swimming in the ocean late at night before she went missing on March 6, 2025. He alleged that a big wave crashed into them and claimed that the last time he saw Konanki was when she walked away from him.

Is Sudiksha Konanki Dead?

On March 18, 2025, Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, wrote a letter to authorities asking to declare their daughter dead.

“Initiating [the death declaration] will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence,” the Konankis’ letter read, according to several outlets. “While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory.”

The Konankis subsequently spoke with reporters. According to a video of their public statement, Konanki’s father said, “Both sides of the authorities also clarified that the person of interest is not a suspect from the beginning. … It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we are coming to terms with the fact our daughter has drowned.”