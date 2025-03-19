Is Sudiksha Konanki Still Alive? What Happened After She Went Missing in Punta Cana

Image Credit: Sudiksha Konanki/Facebook

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old, went missing on March 6 while on a trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Authorities have continued their search, but with limited leads and reports of her getting caught in the ocean before vanishing, it remains unclear whether she is still alive.

Who Is Sudiksha Konanki?

Konanki is a pre-med student at the University of Pittsburgh. Her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, described his daughter as a “very nice girl” and added, “She’s ambitious. She wanted to pursue a career in medicine.”

Konanki’s family is originally from India and has been living in the U.S. since 2006. They are permanent residents and currently reside in Virginia.

Who Is Joshua Riibe?

Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota majoring in land surveying and mapping sciences, is originally from Rock Rapids, Iowa, according to a university spokesperson.

The 22-year-old American is not considered a suspect in the case and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. A spokesperson from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the publication that no charges have been filed against Riibe, but he was “a person of interest in what is still a missing person investigation.”

In his fourth interview with prosecutors on March 12, Riibe described how he and Konanki were on the beach when an intense wave swept them out to sea. He recounted struggling to save Konanki while also fighting exhaustion himself.

According to the Dominican news agency Noticias SIN, Riibe explained that although he was trained as a lifeguard, he had only worked at pools, not at the beach. He went on to describe the final moments he spent with Konanki, saying, “The last time I saw her, I asked if she was OK. I didn’t hear her answer because I started vomiting up all the seawater I had swallowed. After vomiting, I looked around, and I didn’t see anyone. I thought she had grabbed her things and left. I felt very sick and tired. I lay down on a beach chair and fell asleep because I couldn’t go far.”

What Happened to Sudiksha Konanki?

According to CNN, Konanki was last seen on surveillance footage at around 4:15 a.m. local time on March 6. She was spotted with seven other people entering the beach by the Riu República Hotel. Her disappearance was reported to the Dominican National Police the following day, March 7, through a call by the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo. The last known person who allegedly saw Konanki alive was a man named Joshua Riibe, who was named a “person of interest” but not a suspect in the case.

Addressing initial speculation that Konaki may have drowned, her father told WTOP-FM, “It’s four days, and if she was in water, she would likely have been strewn to shore. She’s not found, so we’re asking them to investigate multiple options, like kidnapping or abduction.”

The complaint, as reported by the Associated Press, stated, “In light of these circumstances, I respectfully request that the authorities take immediate steps to investigate not only the possibility of an accidental drowning, but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play.” Konanki’s father also pointed out that it was “unusual” for her to have left her phone behind.

Is Sudiksha Konanki Dead?

After Riibe’s account of the time he spent with Konanki was revealed, her family was reported to believe that she may have died from an accidental drowning.

“The disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki is tragic, and we cannot imagine the grief her family has been feeling,” Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman said in a statement on March 18.

“Sudiksha’s family has expressed their belief that she drowned. While a final decision to make such a declaration rests with authorities in the Dominican Republic, we will support the Konanki family in every way possible as we continue to review the evidence and information made available to us in the course of this investigation.”