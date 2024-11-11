Is the Post Office Open on Veterans Day? Mail Delivery Today

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Veterans Day 2024 is on Monday, November 11. While we honor those who have served in the U.S. military, some Americans have the day off from work to run errands, such as mailing letters and packages. But is the post office open today? Some widely recognized celebrations aren’t considered federal holidays, and USPS customers want to know if their local post office is closed for the day.

The holiday honors all veterans who have served and currently serve in the U.S. military. New York City recognizes the day by hosting an annual parade.

President Joe Biden released a statement on November 11, 2024, which read, “Today, we honor generations of America’s veterans — patriots who have stood on the frontlines of freedom and kept the light of liberty shining bright around the world. Just as they have kept the ultimate faith in our nation, we must keep ultimate faith in them.”

“In respect and recognition of the contributions our veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors have made to the cause of peace and freedom around the world, the Congress has provided (5 U.S.C. 6103(a)) that November 11 of each year shall be set aside as a legal public holiday to honor our Nation’s veterans,” the president’s statement continued.

Find out whether your local post office is open or closed on Veterans Day 2024.

On Veterans Day, we honor the brave Americans who have fought to fulfill and defend the promise of America. We thank you for your service. Our nation is safer and stronger because of you. pic.twitter.com/e0Ae9BMmhT — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 11, 2024

Is the Post Office Open or Closed on Veterans Day 2024?

The USPS observes the following as federal holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr., Day Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Since Veterans Day is listed under the observed federal holidays, the post office is closed. Americans won’t be able to send or receive mail in observance of the holiday.

Are Banks Open on Veterans Day?

Banks are also closed in recognition of Veterans Day. So, customers are unable to visit their local banks. However, ATMs are available.

Is There School on Veterans Day?

It depends on where a student lives in the U.S., but most school districts are closed on Veterans Day. Some districts, however, do not consider it a legal holiday.

Is UPS Open on Veterans Day?

According to UPS’ website, it is open on Veterans Day. Customers will be able to send and receive UPS packages on the holiday.