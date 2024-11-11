‘Mission Impossible’ 8 ‘The Final Reckoning’: Is It the Last ‘Mission Impossible’ Movie?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tom Cruise is back in action to take on another nearly impossible task—could he possibly be performing stunts like his jump off a cliff on a motorcycle or the big jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Only time will tell, but fans can expect more thrilling moments in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The 62-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news about the upcoming film and its trailer, stating, “Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.” According to IMDb, the action film will also star Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and more.

This movie marks the eighth installment since the first film was released in 1996. Learn more about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning below.

Mission: Impossible 8 Premiere Date

The eighth film is set to be released on May 23, 2025.

Why Was the Title Changed to Final Reckoning?

Initially, the film was intended as “Part Two” of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. While it continues the story, the title was changed to Final Reckoning, although many expected it to be “Part Two.”

When the seventh film was released, Cruise recalled on his Instagram, “I am so grateful to be able to travel the world to bring these films to you.” He truly embraced his role and took on a Mission: Impossible-worthy challenge by traveling to four U.S. cities—Toronto, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami—to surprise fans at screenings ￼in 2023.

Is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning the Last Movie?

While the word “final” suggests this may be Ethan Hunt’s (Cruise’s character) last mission, it’s still unclear whether this will be the final film in the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount wanted to promote the film as the “final” chapter to boost engagement.

As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is eagerly awaited, the seventh film earned a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $571 million globally at the box office, according to THR.