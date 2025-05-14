Is ‘Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning’ the Last Movie of the Franchise?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tom Cruise is back in action to take on another nearly impossible task in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Since the film’s title was initially Dead Reckoning: Part Two, fans wondered if the switch to “final reckoning” indicated that it could be the last Mission: Impossible installment. The full trailer, which aired during the February 2025 Super Bowl, teased that this could be “one last time” with the Impossible Mission Force. So, is it true — is MI8 the last movie of the franchise?

Mission: Impossible 8 Premiere Date

The eighth installment is scheduled to hit theaters on May 23, 2025—nearly 30 years after the original Mission: Impossible premiered in 1996.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed multiple entries in the franchise.

Why Was the Title Changed to Final Reckoning?

Initially, the film was intended as “Part Two” of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. While it continues the story, the title was changed to Final Reckoning, although many expected it to be “Part Two.”

When the seventh film was released, Cruise wrote on his Instagram, “I am so grateful to be able to travel the world to bring these films to you.” He truly embraced his role and took on a Mission: Impossible-worthy challenge by traveling to four U.S. cities—Toronto, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami—to surprise fans at screenings in 2023.

Mission: Impossible 8 Trailer

Mission: Impossible 8 Cast

Mission: Impossible 8 features a returning cast led by Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Joining him are Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby, reprising their roles from previous installments. The film will also include Esai Morales as the primary villain, along with Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Shea Whigham in supporting roles.

Is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning the Last Movie?

While the word “final” suggests this may be Ethan Hunt’s (Cruise’s character) last mission, it’s still unclear whether this will be the final film in the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount wanted to promote the film as the “final” chapter to boost engagement. However, the trailer features Tom asking the others of the IMF to join him “one last time.”

When asked if the film marks his final turn as Ethan Hunt, Cruise simply said, “I’d rather just people see it and enjoy.”

As one of Hollywood’s most accomplished stuntmen, Tom has performed some of the most dangerous stunts in cinematic history while filming the MI movies. For the eighth installment, the actor told Empire he “passed out” a few times while filming a scene hanging on the wing of a 20th century Boeing Stearman biplane. That sequence was shot 10,000 feet in the air.

“When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Tom told the publication in February 2025. “So, I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”