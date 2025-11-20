Is Kevin Spacey Homeless? Where the Actor Is Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is making headlines for a new reason this year. The 66-year-old actor revealed in a November 2025 interview that he’s “literally” moving from place to place and living in hotels. So, does this mean that he’s actually homeless?

In 2017, more than 30 men came forward with sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against Spacey, all of which he denied. Among the accusers were Anthony Rapp and multiple people who worked on the set of House of Cards, from which Spacey was cut and replaced by co-star Robin Wright.

Below, read everything that Spacey said about his current living situation and what we know about his lifestyle now.

Where Does Kevin Spacey Live Now?

Spacey said he has no stable home at the moment during a November 2025 interview with The Telegraph. As of now, he’s moving from place to place in hotels and Airbnbs.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is,” Spacey explained, before adding, “I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

Noting that “everything” he owns right now is “in storage,” the American Beauty star said he hopes, “at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.”

“The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” he pointed out. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

Is Kevin Spacey Homeless?

Yes. Apparently, Spacey is homeless at the moment. The Oscar winner has no physical address and is living out of hotels and Airbnbs.

Previously, Spacey had a home in Baltimore, Maryland, but he revealed to Piers Morgan that it went into foreclosure.

“I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now,” Spacey said in the 2024 interview while fighting back tears.

What Is Kevin Spacey’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Spacey has a net worth of $100,000, per Celebrity Net Worth. The site previously listed his net worth at –$2 million, reflecting the debt he accumulated from legal fees and judgments related to sexual misconduct allegations.

Spacey has adamantly denied the accusations against him. In 2022, a New York jury concluded that Spacey did not molest Rapp when he was a teenager. In 2023, a U.K. court found Spacey not guilty of nine sexual assault charges. Other lawsuits and charges against Spacey were subsequently dismissed.

