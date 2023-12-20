Is Kelly Clarkson Single? Inside Her Dating Life Post-Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson, 41, is a multimedia powerhouse! Not only did she go on to become a successful singer after winning American Idol in 2002, but she is now a household name and talk show host. The “Since U Been Gone” songstress began hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 and is very open about her personal life on the show.

Most recently, the TV personality opened up about her dating life and whether or not she is single (more on that below) during a December 2023 episode. Her recent comments on her dating life come just two years after Kelly ended her first and only marriage. She even spoke to actress Shannen Doherty about where she stands on dating post-divorce. Keep reading to learn about Kelly’s relationship status, her ex, and more!

Is Kelly Clarkson Single?

The 41-year-old appeared on her talk show on December 20, 2023, and confirmed that she is currently single. Kelly spoke to the Charmed alum and admitted that she not ready to jump back into the dating pool just yet. “I am still in the stage of really enjoying me, so I’m not there,” Kelly explained at the time.

She also revealed that it “can be hard” to date and find love following a divorce. “After divorce it can be hard,” the blonde beauty said. “After losing a relationship that you’d thought you’d spend forever with this person… that can be hard.” Later, Kelly talked about her pets and admitted that, for now, she prefers “dog love.”

Who Was Kelly Clarkson Married to?

Before Kelly was in her single era, she was married to Brandon Blackstock, 47, from 2013 until they divorced in 2021. The former lovebirds met the same year that they got married and later welcomed two children including River Rose, 9, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 7.

After seven years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, as reported by EW. Following their split, Brandon was ordered to pay his ex $2.6 million in connection to payments he received as Kelly’s manager during their marriage, per PEOPLE. One year after their divorce, a source close to the duo told Hollywood Life that Kelly wasn’t ready to begin a new romance. “Kelly’s friends have been such a huge support system during her divorce from Brandon. All they want is for her to be happy,” they said at the time. “She is still adjusting to her new normal in life and a romantic relationship just isn’t on her radar at the moment.”

What Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Dating

Kelly revealed why she isn’t ready to start a new relationship during the same interview mentioned above. “I think too that there’s a lot to learn about yourself in a relationship and how you are in a relationship,” she said to Shannen.. “I think I need a little more work on that end of it. I need a little more work on me in a relationship and how to make sure to take care of myself at the same time as somebody else.” The proud single mother also went on to joke that she enjoys being on her own. “Also, I love me and I love spending time with me,” Kelly said. “It’s really great. It feels powerful.”