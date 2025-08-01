Is Kamala Harris Running for President in 2028? Why She Likely Won’t

Image Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is back in the public eye nearly one year after she accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. At the time, former President Joe Biden retracted his candidacy, effectively kickstarting her 107-day campaign against Donald Trump. Now, Harris is promoting her new book, 107 Days, and she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss why she won’t run for governor of California. But could Harris run for president in 2028?

Below, we’re breaking down everything Harris said and what it means for her political future.

Why Isn’t Kamala Harris Running for California Governor?

Harris confirmed in a public statement that she will not pursue a gubernatorial run for California. In her July 30, 2025, statement, the former VP wrote that she gave “serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor,” calling the state her home and adding that she loves the people.

“But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election,” Harris wrote.

While noting that she has “extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service,” the Democrat added that we, as a nation, “must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.”

“As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook,” Harris wrote, concluding, “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028?

It looks like Harris will not run for president in 2028. Based on her public statement, she is adamant that her public service “will not be in elected office.” She doubled down on this during a July 31, 2025, appearance on Stephen Colbert‘s show.

“Recently, I made the decision that, for now, I don’t want to go back into the system,” Harris said, adding that the system is “broken” today.

“I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles,” she continued. “And I think, right now, that they’re not as strong as they need to be. And I just don’t want to, for now — I don’t want to go back in the system. … I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote.”

Colbert then pressed her by saying it sounded as if she bowed out of politics, to which she responded, “Oh, absolutely not. I’m always going to be part of the fight.”

When Does Kamala Harris’ 107 Days Book Come Out?

107 Days will be released on September 23, 2025. The book is a glimpse into Harris’ weeks-long campaign in her 2024 race to the White House after Biden stepped down from re-election.