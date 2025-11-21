Is ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ a Prequel?

Image Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the newest chapter in the blockbuster franchise — but it doesn’t follow Katniss Everdeen’s story. Instead, the film travels back in time to explore one of the most legendary events in Panem’s history: the 50th Hunger Games, better known as the Second Quarter Quell, where a young Haymitch Abernathy first became a victor.

With returning director Francis Lawrence and a new cast stepping into the world of Panem, fans have been wondering exactly where the film fits in the series’ timeline and how it connects to the original movies.

Below, learn whether Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel, when it takes place, and how it expands the Hunger Games universe.

When Does ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Take Place?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 24 years before the original Hunger Games story, long before Katniss Everdeen volunteers as tribute. The film is set during the 50th Hunger Games — also known as the Second Quarter Quell — which takes place in Panem’s earlier timeline, decades before the rise of the rebellion.

Is ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ a Prequel?

Yes. Sunrise on the Reaping is a direct prequel to the original Hunger Games trilogy. It focuses on a young Haymitch Abernathy, who would later mentor Katniss and Peeta, and shows how he became a victor. The movie explores his backstory and the brutal Games that shaped him.

What Is ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ About?

The film centers on the Second Quarter Quell, a special edition of the Hunger Games where the Capitol forces double the tributes, sending 48 contestants into the arena instead of the usual 24. It follows young Haymitch as he navigates a deadlier, more elaborate arena and the political manipulation behind the Games. The story reveals the trauma and mistrust that later define him in the original series.

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Trailer

When Does ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Take Place?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place 64 years before Katniss’ story, during the 10th Hunger Games. It follows a young Coriolanus Snow long before he becomes president of Panem, tracing the early days of the Games and the events that shape his ruthless rise to power.