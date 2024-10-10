Is Disney World Open After Hurricane Milton? AI Photos of Fake Flooding Circulate Online

Image Credit: Getty Images

Walt Disney World was in the path of Hurricane Milton — which hit and severely impacted most of Florida on Wednesday, October 9. The famous Orlando theme parks and resorts prepared for the worst and kept guests updated on potential closures before the storm made landfall. So, did Disney reopen after Milton passed? Get a full update on when the parks will be open again.

Did Disney World Close for Hurricane Milton?

Earlier this week, WDW’s website noted that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa would “temporarily close beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9.” Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa would also “remain closed until Sunday, October 13,” and the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge would “likely reopen on Friday, October 11.”

As for the parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park closed at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs shut down at 2:00 p.m. that day.

WDW noted on October 8 that it’s “likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10” and that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom was canceled for the day.

We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Milton. For a full list of operational impacts visit https://t.co/CMZLu8Nw4j. Thank you and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/sK2SM2veqp — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) October 9, 2024

Is Disney World Open Today?

On Thursday, October 10, Walt Disney World remained closed for the day. According to its website, WDW noted that all “theme parks and Disney Springs — including the parking garages — are currently closed.”

For all guests currently staying in any of Disney’s Orlando hotels, WDW listed the following options for resort customers: free Disney movies in resort rooms, “surprise character visits and more family fun” in the lobbies and free play in the arcades.

When Will Disney World Reopen After Milton?

In a new statement posted to its website, the Walt Disney Company wrote, “We’re grateful Walt Disney World Resort weathered the storm. Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen on Friday, October 11 for the scheduled operating hours.”

Was Disney World Flooded During Hurricane Milton?

Despite fake images that circulated online, the WDW Orlando parks did not confirm any major flooding on Wednesday, October 9. That day, AI-generated images circulated on social media, depicting extensive flooding throughout Magic Kingdom.

According to X (formerly known as Twitter), an alert appeared beside several images, noting, “While the theme parks closed for the hurricane, these images are AI art designed to sensationalize or in this case completely make up the events. There are no reports of any flooding of Disney.”