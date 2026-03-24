Is Cody Linley Married or Dating Anyone? Update on the ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Today

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Miley Stewart wasn’t the only starstruck teenager who fell for Jake Ryan. The character, played by Cody Linley, became a major figure on Hannah Montana, especially in the love triangle that inspired the song “He Could Be the One.” But Jake and Miley didn’t get their happy ending. Disney Channel fans were furious at Jake for cheating on Miley, and she later fell for Jesse (Drew Roy).

During the March 2026 Disney+ Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Cody reflected on his character’s bad boy reputation and how he, the real-life actor, feels when fans approach him.

“I feel like I’m every girl from 20 to 30s ex-boyfriend,” Cody joked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “So, it’s like, they’re kind of excited to see me, but then they’re kind of mad that I cheated on them.”

Luckily, Cody isn’t like Jake Ryan in reality. So, is he dating anyone nowadays? Or, like his former co-star Miley Cyrus, is he engaged or married? (Miley is currently engaged to fiancé Maxx Morando)

Hollywood Life is keeping up with Cody and his life post-Hannah Montana below!

Is Cody Linley Married Now?

No, Cody is not currently married.

Is Cody Linley Dating Anyone?

Cody has ensured that his dating history remains private. So, it’s unclear if he’s romantically linked to anyone at the moment.

Is Cody Linley Still Acting?

Yes! In fact, Cody is a multi-hyphenate now. He is an actor, writer, director and musician, and he regularly shares life and work updates via his Instagram account.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, Cody reflected on his Disney Channel experience in a March 2026 social media post.

“It’s wild to think it’s been 20 years since Hannah Montana first aired,” he captioned the video. “So grateful to be celebrating with the cast & crew this Monday, and even more grateful for all of YOU who’ve supported me over the years all around the world! Jake Ryan will always have a special place in my heart.”