Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump: All About Their Relationship

Image Credit: Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud Republican, but he’s making it clear that he prioritizes his country over party lines.

The former actor and governor of California endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday while sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump. In his statement on X, Schwarzenegger described Trump as “a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him” and highlighted his failure to promote policies that benefit the broader public.

Despite his distrust of most politicians and his discontent with the current political climate, Schwarzenegger emphasized the need to “close the door on this chapter of American history” by supporting Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

With just five days until Election Day, here’s a closer look at Schwarzenegger’s relationship with the Republican nominee.

Schwarzenegger on The New Celebrity Apprentice

The feud between the two dates back to Trump’s first term, when Schwarzenegger took over his prized show, The Celebrity Apprentice, in 2015.

In 2017, after Trump mocked the ratings of the rebooted show, titled The New Celebrity Apprentice, Schwarzenegger quipped, “Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs?”

Ultimately, Schwarzenegger severed ties with the show later that year. Speaking to the Empire website, The Terminator star expressed that he wouldn’t mind collaborating with NBC and producer Mark Burnett again, “on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

Schwarzenegger Votes Blue for the First Time

Schwarzenegger revealed that he would not be voting for the Republican candidate for the first time in 2016 when Trump faced Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

“For the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for President,” Schwarzenegger stated. “As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else — American.”

He also condemned the deadly January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, urging Americans to support then-president-elect Joe Biden, who won the 2020 election despite false claims of voter fraud from Trump and other right-wing figures.

“President-elect Biden, we wish you great success as our president,” Schwarzenegger said soon after the violent attack. “To those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: you will never win.”