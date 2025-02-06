Irv Gotti’s Kids: About His Children Angie, Sonny & Jonathan ‘JJ’

Murder Inc. Records executive Irv Gotti, (Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr.,) passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Irv rose in prominence in the music industry working with successful musicians including Ashanti, DMX, and Ja Rule in the 90s and 2000s, worked at Def Jam, and formed Murder Inc. Records in 1998.

His three children, Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan released a statement following his passing. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025,” they wrote via Instagram on Thursday, alongside a photo of Irv at a turntable as a child. “Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched. Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.”

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend,” the statement continued. “We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.” The trio signed the statement, “With love, Angie, Sonny, and JJ.”

Below, here’s what to know about Irv Gotti’s kids.

Who Is Irv Gotti?

Born on June 26, 1970, the Queens, New York native would go on to a co-found Murder Inc. with his brother, Chris Gotti, solidifying his influence on the music scene in 1998. According to his Wikipedia page, he received production credits for musicians signed to label, including Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Eve, Lloyed, Fat Joe, and others. He was also the creator of Tales on BET.

How Many Kids Does Irv Gotti Have?

Per THR, Irv welcomed three children with his ex-wife Debbie Lorenzo, whom he divorced back in 2013.

Who Are Irv Gotti’s Kids?

Angie Pearson, Sonny Lorenzo, and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo made the music exec a dad three times over. It was his three grown children who announced his death via social media on February 6. “I don’t know,” the late producer wrote via an April 2024 social media post on JJs birthday. “The older I get the more I love hanging out with my kids. And spoiling them. Happy birthday. Love you JJ. HOPE you Happy.”