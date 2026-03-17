When Does ‘Invincible’ Season 4 Come Out? Release Date, Time & Episode Guide

Image Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Invincible is finally back for season 4, and the Prime Video series isn’t just another superhero animation. Packed with jaw-dropping twists, emotional drama and brutal action, the successful show follows teen Mark Grayson as he steps into his destiny as a superhero — only to discover that heroism isn’t as simple as it seems. So, when exactly does the fourth season come out?

Throughout the first three seasons of Invincible, fans watched Mark evolve from a naive teen into a battle-scarred hero forced to make impossible choices. Between the devastating fights, complicated relationships and the constant pressure of living up to his father’s legacy, Mark’s transformation is central to the show. Invincible has built a reputation for pushing superhero stories to their limits. It’s not just about saving the world anymore; it’s about surviving it.

Fans were first introduced to teenage Mark, whose life, at first glance, seemed typical until he developed powers inherited from his father and Earth’s powerful protector, Omni-Man. But Mark gradually discovers that his father isn’t the hero he’d pretended to be. When Mark found out Omni-Man was actually part of the Viltrum Empire, a ruthless alien race with plans to conquer Earth, the revelation turned Mark’s world upside down, setting the tone of the show’s darker storytelling.

Below, get all the details on season 4 of Invincible.

What is Invincible Season 4 About?

Season 4 of Invincible is raising the stakes by delving into the looming Viltrumite threat, which has been building in the background for years. Fans will finally get what they’ve been waiting for: the arrival of Thragg, the terrifying leader of the Viltrum Empire.

Thragg, described as even more dangerous than Omni-Man, is expected to push Mark further than ever before throughout the fourth season, as it expands the show’s universe in several ways.

New villains, such as Dinosaurus and Universa, are entering the story, while fan-favorite characters, including Nolan and Allen the Alien, are set to play even bigger roles as tensions rise.

When Does Invincible Season 4 Come Out? Release Date

The first three episodes of season 4 of Invincible — titled “Making the World a Better Place,” “I’ll Give You the Grand Tour” and “I Gotta Get Some Air,” respectively — were scheduled for a March 18, 2026, release date.

What Time Is the Invincible Season 4 Release Date?

The release time in each country differs. Season 4 of Invincible will premiere at these times in the following countries:

United States: March 18 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET

Canada: March 18 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET

United Kingdom — March 18 at 7 a.m. GMT

Invincible Season 4 Episode Guide