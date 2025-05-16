Ice Cream Recalled Nationwide in the U.S.: What Products to Avoid

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

For Americans, ice cream is one of the most popular foods to enjoy. But in May 2025, one major brand recalled multiple ice cream products: Wells Enterprises, a.k.a Wells Dairy. The news came months after countless snack items and supplements were recalled over the winter holidays in December 2024.

Below, learn what ice cream products have been recalled and the reason why.

What Is a Food Recall?

A recall is the removal of certain foods and edible products from the market that violate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) regulations, according to the FDA.

What Ice Cream Products Were Recalled?

The following list includes the items that were recalled:

Rocky Road Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Lot 50009

Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Lot 50016

Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Lot 50012

Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Lot 50085

Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Lot 50011

Cotton Candy Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Lot 50018

GFGB Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Lot 50024

Quick Blend Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Lot 50034

Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Lot 50014

Johnny Rockets Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Lot 50029

BIPC Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Lot 50024

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Lot 50002

Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Lot 50005

GFGB 12 Percent Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Lot 50004

Gordon Choice Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Lot 50003

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Madagascar Vanilla), UPC: 50758108658085, Lot 50026

Glenview Farms Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Lot 50066

Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Lot 50033

Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108392668, Lot 50015

Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Lot 50025

Keith Valley Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Lot 50004

Ellington Farms Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Lot 50003

Why Was Wells Ice Cream Recalled?

Some of Wells Enterprises’ ice cream products were recalled by the FDA because of the presence of foreign plastic material. The array of products that were impacted by the recall are from 103 distribution centers.

The recalled ice cream items have an expiration date between March 2026 and October 2026.