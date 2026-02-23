‘I Swear’ Movie: What Is the Biographical Film About & Where Can I Watch it?

Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

The British biographical dramedy I Swear was recognized at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, but the movie is making headlines for another reason in the United States. Cinema fans noticed that, during the awards ceremony, the film’s real-life subject, John Davidson, made several involuntary outbursts due to his Tourette’s syndrome. One of the outbursts happened to be a racial slur.

Learn more about I Swear and how you can watch the movie if you live in the states.

What Is I Swear About?

I Swear introduces viewers to John as an adolescent when Tourette’s syndrome was hardly identified. With plans to become a professional football player, John starts to experience uncontrollable tics. The movie follows him throughout his life as he works to bring more awareness to Tourette’s.

John is played by actor Robert Aramayo in the film.

Who Is John Davidson?

John is a Tourette’s campaigner from Scotland, whose life story has inspired multiple on-screen projects, including I Swear. He has been a nationally recognized ambassador since the 1980s for being an outspoken advocate for those living with the nervous system condition, which causes involuntary tics and movements.

Since Tourette’s affects everyone in different ways, John’s condition includes tics, coprolalia, echolalia, and sudden body movements on top of obsessive-compulsive disorder (a.k.a OCD).

While accepting his BAFTA, Robert praised John for being “so forthcoming with education, and he believes there should be still so much more we need to learn about Tourette’s.”

“Especially, I just want to say for people who are living with Tourette’s, it’s the buzz around them that helped define what their experience is, so, to quote the film, ‘They need support and understanding,'” the Game of Thrones alum added.

When Did I Swear Come Out in Theaters?

I Swear reached British cinemas first on October 10, 2025. It initially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

How Can I Watch the I Swear Movie?

If you’re located in the U.S., I Swear is expected to be released on Netflix on April 24, 2026, according to What’s on Netflix.