BAFTAs 2026 Winners: See Who Won Awards for Best Film & More

See the winners' list from the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 23, 2026 12:45PM EST
Image Credit: Getty Images for BAFTA

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards honored the best in film around the world. Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, the ceremony was an emotional night for some who took home awards for Best Actor, Best Actress and, of course, Best Film, which went to Warner Bros. Pictures’ One Battle After Another.

See the full list of winners from the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards below!

Best film

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

Best supporting actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best children’s and family film

Arco
Boong – WINNER
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2

Best makeup & hair

Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Best production design

Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor

Best British short film

Magid/Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis – WINNER
Welcome Home Freckles

Best British short animation

Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise – WINNER

Best original screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler – WINNER

Best casting

I Swear – WINNER
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer) – WINNER
Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best editing

F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sinners

Best animated film

Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2 – WINNER

Best cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best sound

F1 – WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

Best original score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER
Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best costume design

Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Best film not in the English language

It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value – WINNER
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet – WINNER
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve

EE Rising Star award 

Robert Aramayo – WINNER
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling