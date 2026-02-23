BAFTAs 2026 Winners: See Who Won Awards for Best Film & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for BAFTA

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards honored the best in film around the world. Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, the ceremony was an emotional night for some who took home awards for Best Actor, Best Actress and, of course, Best Film, which went to Warner Bros. Pictures’ One Battle After Another.

See the full list of winners from the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards below!

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best supporting actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners – WINNER

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best children’s and family film

Arco

Boong – WINNER

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Best makeup & hair

Frankenstein – WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best production design

Frankenstein – WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Best British short film

Magid/Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis – WINNER

Welcome Home Freckles

Best British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise – WINNER

Best original screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler – WINNER

Best casting

I Swear – WINNER

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer) – WINNER

Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)

A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)

Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Sinners

Best animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2 – WINNER

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best sound

F1 – WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners – WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER

Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best costume design

Frankenstein – WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best film not in the English language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value – WINNER

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet – WINNER

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

EE Rising Star award

Robert Aramayo – WINNER

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling