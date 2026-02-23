BAFTAs 2026 Winners: See Who Won Awards for Best Film & More

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards honored the best in film around the world. Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, the ceremony was an emotional night for some who took home awards for Best Actor, Best Actress and, of course, Best Film, which went to Warner Bros. Pictures’ One Battle After Another.
See the full list of winners from the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards below!
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best leading actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best leading actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best special visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Best supporting actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best supporting actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best children’s and family film
Arco
Boong – WINNER
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Best makeup & hair
Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best production design
Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Best British short film
Magid/Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis – WINNER
Welcome Home Freckles
Best British short animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise – WINNER
Best original screenplay
I Swear – Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler – WINNER
Best casting
I Swear – WINNER
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer) – WINNER
Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
Best casting
I Swear – WINNER
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sinners
Best animated film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2 – WINNER
Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best sound
F1 – WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Best original score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER
Best adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER
Pillion – Harry Lighton
Best costume design
Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best film not in the English language
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value – WINNER
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet – WINNER
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
EE Rising Star award
Robert Aramayo – WINNER
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling