Who Is Hunter Biden’s Mother? About Joe Biden’s Late Wife

There have been many notable presidential families, such as the Kennedys, the Bushes, and others, but more recently, the nation has become familiar with the Bidens, as Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States. Beyond being President and former Vice President, he holds another important title – dad! The 82-year-old has children from both his late wife Neilia Hunter Biden and current First Lady Jill Biden. While many are familiar with his wife, some forget that Biden was married twice. He married Neilia in 1966, but their love story ended in 1972. To learn more about Joe Biden’s late wife, keep reading below.

How Many Kids Does Joe Biden Have?

Joe Biden has four children: three from his first marriage to Neilia and one with Jill. From his first marriage, Joe and Neilia had Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden (who passed away in 2015), Robert Hunter Biden (who was pardoned by his father in 2024 after facing several tax and firearm-related charges), and Naomi Christina Biden (who tragically passed away in 1972). In 1977, Biden married Jill, and together they had their daughter, Ashley Biden, in 1981.

Who is Hunter Biden’s Mother?

Neilia Hunter Biden, born on July 28, 1942, in Skaneateles, New York, was an English teacher raised in a Republican household, according to Biography.

What Happened to Hunter Biden’s Mother?

Neilia tragically passed away on December 18, 1972, in a car accident while traveling with her three children. Both Neilia and her one-year-old daughter Naomi died in the crash, while Beau and Hunter survived, though they were injured. The 46th President shared in a commencement speech at Yale University, according to Bustle, “Six weeks after my election [to U.S. Senate], my whole world was altered forever. While I was in Washington hiring staff, I got a phone call. My wife and three children were Christmas shopping, a tractor trailer broadsided them and killed my wife and killed my daughter. And they weren’t sure that my sons would live.”

Joe Biden often remembers his late family members and has shared his grief in interviews. In a podcast on iHeartPodcast’s On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Biden expressed: “The two women that I married, one passed away, were women I knew, when I went out with them the first time, I wanted to marry them.”