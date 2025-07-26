Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Wrestler Die?

Hulk Hogan (real name: Terry Gene Bollea) the WWE legend and pro wrestler, died on July 24, 2025, according to a new report. He was 71. Since Hogan had been struggling with various health issues in the years leading up to his death, fans are wondering what happened to him and how he died.

Below, get updates on what we know so far about Hogan’s cause of death, health and more.

Hulk Hogan’s Death: What Happened to the Wrestler?

On the morning of July 24, 2025, paramedics were called to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, and he was carried away on a stretcher, according to TMZ.

Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death: How Did He Die?

While his exact cause of death has yet to be determined, first responders were called into Hogan’s home regarding a cardiac arrest, TMZ reported.

Earlier this summer, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, shut down rumors about the late WWE legend being in a coma. She claimed he was “strong” while recovering from surgeries, according to TMZ.

Hulk Hogan’s Health Issues

Just one month prior to his death, Hogan was hospitalized for lingering back and neck issues. At the time, a rumor circulated claiming that Hogan was dying. Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge alleged on the air that Hogan’s inner circle was already saying their “goodbyes,” but the rumor was quickly shut down by Hogan and his family.

The news surfaced after he underwent neck surgery in May 2025. At the time, a rep for the athlete and Rocky III star told TMZ Sports that he made a “quick” recovery. The rep added to the outlet that he needed a “little fusion procedure.”

Previously, Hogan revealed that he had undergone numerous operations over the years, specially for his back, knees hips and shoulders. During an October 2024 appearance on Logan Paul‘s “Impaulsive” podcast, the fellow fighter said he had at least 25 different surgeries.

“Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake,” Hogan said at the time. “I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Apparently, some of the procedures he underwent weren’t helpful, though. Hogan filed a $50 million lawsuit in January 2013 against the Laser Spine Institute in Florida, alleging that his back treatment was ineffective.