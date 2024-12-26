Hudson Meek’s Cause of Death: How the Teen Actor Tragically Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hudson Meek, the teen actor known for his role in the hit action-crime film Baby Driver, tragically passed away in December 2024. His death was confirmed through a post on his Instagram account and an official statement from his agency, J Pervis Talent.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” a post from Meek’s Instagram account read, according to Variety.

The talent agency’s Instagram tribute read, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely passing of Hudson Meek, a beloved member of the JPTA family. Hudson was an extraordinary young talent, whose dedication, passion, and promise shone brightly within our industry. Over the past 10 years, he contributed so much to the spirit of our agency, and his loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all of us.”

The post described Meek as “more than just a talent” and as “a source of inspiration,” noting how he “touched so many lives with his enthusiasm, kindness, smile, and innate ability to light up a room and never meet a stranger.”

Find out more about his life, career, and the details surrounding the incident below.

Who Is Hudson Meek?

Meek was born and raised in Alabama, and according to multiple outlets, he was living in Vestavia Hills, a suburb near Birmingham, at the time of his death.

Along with his brother, Tucker Meek, Hudson pursued a career in acting. The two siblings starred together in Lifetime’s The Santa Con. In its Instagram tribute, J Pervis Talent expressed its condolences to Tucker and the rest of the Meek family.

“Our hearts go out to his brother, Tucker Meek, his parents Lani and Derek, his friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the agency wrote. “In this difficult time, we stand united in grief, but also in gratitude for the time we shared with Hudson. May Hudson rest in peace, and may his loved ones find comfort and strength in the memories they share. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this heartbreaking time.”

In addition to his role as the younger version of Ansel Elgort’s character in Baby Driver (2017), Meek’s career also included appearances in The Santa Con, 90 Minutes in Heaven, and The School Duel, according to his IMDb profile. He also appeared in several television series, including a 2018 episode of MacGyver, as well as Legacies, Found, and Genius.

How Did Meek Die?

On December 23, 2024, Meek tragically died after falling from a moving vehicle, according to AL.com. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Canyon Road, the outlet reported. Meek was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the actor sustained blunt force injuries from the fall.

AL.com also reported that Meek’s death is under investigation by the Vestavia Hills police.