Hudson Meek: 5 Things About the ‘Baby Driver’ Actor Who Died at 16

Hudson Meek was steadily advancing his acting career, but his life was cut short at a young age. The late teen, who was seen in the hit action-crime movie Baby Driver, died in December 2024. A post from his Instagram account and his agency, J Pervis Talent, confirmed the news about Meek’s tragic death.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” a post from Meek’s Instagram account read, according to Variety.

J Pervis Talent also paid tribute to the actor on December 23, 2024, by penning a heartfelt Instagram tribute, which read, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely passing of Hudson Meek, a beloved member of the JPTA family. Hudson was an extraordinary young talent, whose dedication, passion, and promise shone brightly within our industry. Over the past 10 years, he contributed so much to the spirit of our agency, and his loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all of us.”

The agency’s post called Meek “more than just a talent” and “a source of inspiration” who “touched so many lives with his enthusiasm, kindness, smile and innate ability to light up a room and never meet a stranger.”

Learn about Meek’s life and career, below.

Hudson Played Young Baby in Baby Driver

Meek played the younger version of Ansel Elgort‘s character in Baby Driver, which premiered in 2017. Additionally, the young actor appeared in The Santa Con, 90 Minutes in Heaven and The School Duel, according to his IMDb profile.

Hudson Starred in MacGyver

In addition to film roles, Meek also landed a few television roles that helped put him on the map in the entertainment industry. Per his IMDb page, Meek appeared in a 2018 episode of MacGyver, followed by Legacies, Found and Genius.

Hudson Was From Alabama

Meek was born and raised in Alabama. According to multiple outlets, he was living in Vestavia Hills, which is located near Birmingham.

Hudson’s Brother Is an Actor

Meek has a brother named Tucker Meek. Both siblings starred in Lifetime’s The Santa Con together. J Pervis Talent sent its condolences to Meek’s brother and the rest of their family in its Instagram tribute.

“Our hearts go out to his brother, Tucker Meek, his parents Lani and Derek, his friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the agency wrote. “In this difficult time, we stand united in grief, but also in gratitude for the time we shared with Hudson. May Hudson rest in peace, and may his loved ones find comfort and strength in the memories they share. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this heartbreaking time.”

Hudson Died at 16 Years Old

On December 23, 2024, Meek died after falling from a moving vehicle, according to AL.com. He was 16 years old. Meek’s accident took place in the 1900 block of Canyon Road, the outlet reported. After being taken to UAB Hospital, Meek was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office noted that the late actor sustained blunt force injuries when he fell on the road from the moving vehicle.

AL.com reported that Meek’s death is under investigation by Vestavia Hills police.