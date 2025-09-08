Howard Stern’s Net Worth 2025: His Annual SiriusXM Salary Explained

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur

Howard Stern has hosted The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM since 2006, becoming one of the highest-paid radio personalities in the world. The 71-year-old’s massive contracts with the company have made him a broadcasting legend and earned him the nickname “King of All Media.”

In mid-2025, rumors began swirling that the show would be canceled when Howard’s deal expires later this year, with reports suggesting SiriusXM could no longer cover his massive salary. Howard quickly set the record straight on air, joking that Andy Cohen would replace him before clarifying, “None of this is real; they were trying to create a story. I don’t know what they’re talking about.”

With speculation about his contract and career future at an all-time high, fans want to know: just how much is Howard worth in 2025, and what does he really make at SiriusXM? Find out everything to know about his financial standing below.

What Is Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Salary?

Howard has been earning between $80 million and $120 million per year with SiriusXM, according to several outlets. In December 2020, the radio host signed a five-year contract extension with the broadcast company for more than $100 million per year. The five-year contract is worth between $500 million and $600 million.

What Is Howard Stern’s Net Worth Today?

Howard currently has a net worth of $650 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Is ‘The Howard Stern Show’ Being Canceled?

Despite previous reports, The Howard Stern Show is not being canceled, at least according to Howard himself.

“Now I can’t leave. (Screw) you and these rumors,” Stern said on September 8, 2025, adding that SiriusXM executives have approached him “as they normally do and they’re fantastic. They’ve been nothing but lovely. We’ve been talking.” He also reassured listeners, “I’m very happy at Sirius.”

On August 5, 2025, The U.S. Sun reported that the show would end after Howard’s current contract expires at the close of the year. An insider claimed SiriusXM was planning to make an offer they didn’t expect him to accept.

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want,” the source told the outlet, adding that Howard’s radio show is “no longer worth the investment.” The source also argued there was “no way” SiriusXM could keep paying Stern’s salary, pointing to other high-profile late-night cuts, including Stephen Colbert’s.

“After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it’s like they just can’t afford to keep him going,” the source added.