Howard Stern Net Worth 2025: His Annual SiriusXM Salary Explained

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur

Howard Stern has been the host of SiriusXM’s long-running radio show, “The Howard Stern Show,” since the early 2000s. With his success, SiriusXM has substantially increased the New York City native’s salary, contributing to his high net worth. The self-proclaimed “King of All Media,” however, might have to bid SiriusXM farewell soon. His contract expires at the end of 2025, but his show might be axed amid the current difficult media landscape.

In August 2025, it was reported that Howard’s radio show will be canceled at the end of the year when his multi-million-dollar contract with SiriusXM concludes. An insider alleged that the broadcast company “can’t afford” Howard’s salary anymore. So, how much money does he make?

Find out Howard’s net worth and SiriusXM salary below.

What Is Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Salary?

Howard has been earning between $80 million and $120 million per year with SiriusXM, according to several outlets. In December 2020, the radio host signed a five-year contract extension with the broadcast company for more than $100 million per year. The five-year contract is worth between $500 million and $600 million.

What Is Howard Stern’s Net Worth Today?

Howard currently has a net worth of $650 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Is ‘The Howard Stern Show’ Being Canceled?

“The Howard Stern Show” is reportedly being canceled, but neither Howard nor anyone from SiriusXM has publicly commented on the rumors yet.

According to an August 5, 2025, report from The U.S. Sun, the long-running radio show will end after Howard’s contract extension expires at the end of 2025. An insider told the publication that SiriusXM is “planning to make [Stern] an offer, [and] they don’t intend for him to take it.”

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want,” the source told the outlet, adding that Howard’s radio show is “no longer worth the investment.”

The insider further claimed that there is “no way” that SiriusXM “can keep paying [Stern’s] salary,” and referred to the recent cancelation of Stephen Colbert‘s show.

“After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it’s like they just can’t afford to keep him going,” the source added.