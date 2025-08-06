Howard Stern’s Kids: Meet His 3 Daughters Ashley, Emily, & Deborah

Howard Stern has spent decades redefining radio and pop culture. Now 71, the self-proclaimed “King of All Media” became a household name through his wildly popular—and often controversial—Howard Stern Show, which moved to SiriusXM in a landmark deal that changed the future of satellite radio. Along the way, he authored bestsellers like Private Parts and Miss America, starred in a film adaptation of his life, and brought his sharp commentary to primetime as a judge on America’s Got Talent. But as his contract nears its end, reports suggest The Howard Stern Show may soon be coming to a close.

Still, Stern’s biggest legacy may be at home. He shares three daughters—Emily Beth, Deborah Jennifer, and Ashley Jade—with his first wife, Alison Berns. The couple married in 1978 and welcomed their daughters in 1983, 1986, and 1993. His youngest, Ashley, reportedly married her fiancé Adam in June 2023.

Keep reading to learn more about Howard Stern’s daughters and where they are today.

Emily

Emily Beth Stern was born on May 7, 1983, in Long Island, New York and definitely takes after her father’s creative personality as she is a singer, actress and artist. After completing her Theatre degree at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Emily appeared in several stage productions. However, there was a bit of a scandal when she was cast in an off-Broadway production called Kabbalah, where the cast was asked to do scenes in the nude. When the show got mixed reviews, the director allegedly used Emily’s family name and released an unauthorized video of her almost nude to promote the production, according to The Things. With the help of her father’s lawyers, she was able to break out of the contract.

Afterwards, she began to focus on Jewish faith and enrolled at the Drisha Institute to become a Torah Scholar, studying scriptures of the Old Testament. She also has had galleries of her photography. And in 2012, Emily released an album of original songs call Birth Day, which includes “Remembering Love” and “Love the Child Who Cries.”

Deborah

Born May 9, 1986, Deborah tried her hand in the Hollywood game for a brief moment, as she appeared on the sitcom Parker Lewis Can’t Lose. After a few bit roles in B-movies, Deborah turned her attention to education. She acquired a degree in humanitarian services, a Ph.D. as an ‘Independent Education Consultant’ and a Ph.D in Reading, Writing, and Literacy from the University of Pennsylvania, according to Spock and Christine. She is also the founding partner of Deborah Stern Partners, a brand consultancy firm.

On October 8, 2016, Deborah walked down the aisle with her long-time boyfriend Colin Christy, who is the founder of Hapa Inada Designs. AS they keep a relatively low profile, it is unknown if the couple share any children.

Ashley

The youngest of Howard’s three children is daughter Ashley, who was born on January 24, 1993 in Old Westbury, Long Island in New York. Sadly, Ashley was only 8 when her parents decided to call it quits. Her mother remarried David Scott Simon, and her father married actress and model Beth Ostrosky.

While little is known about Ashley as she keeps off social media and is very private, it is clear she gets along well with her stepmother, Beth. The pair have been photographed together at multiple events over the years, accompanying Howard with huge smiles.

In June 2023, it was reported that Ashley got married to her fiancé Adam. Howard reportedly talked about the wedding on his radio show on June 26. “I thought that Adam was kissing my daughter with his mouth open, I didn’t like that,” Howard said. His wife Beth also appeared on the show and joked that going to Ashley’s wedding with Howard “was like traveling & going to an event with a toddler.”