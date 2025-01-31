How to Watch ‘You’re Cordially Invited’: Stream Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon’s Movie

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are a romcom match made in heaven. The Legally Blonde star has plenty of credits in the genre under her belt, including Sweet Home Alabama, Four Christmases, This Means War, and Just Like Heaven. Ferrell, meanwhile, has played a number of gentle husband types in films like The Other Guys and Daddy’s Home, both opposite Mark Wahlberg.

They were so perfect, in fact, that director Nicholas Stoller admitted during a recent press conference that he built the movie’s two main characters around Reese and Will. “She was my first call,” he said of Reese, per the Au Review. “And only call. I don’t want to get into how the sausage is made, but in Hollywood there was a lot of pressure for me to talk to Will about this film. I’ve been dying to work with both Will and Reese for years, and when I started thinking about this movie and concept, I started to build the characters around them. I pitched the movie to both of them, and I was very lucky they both said yes. Then we were off to the races.”

Below, find out how to catch the romcom in the comfort of your own home.

What is Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell’s Movie About?

The wedding-themed romcom centers around a couple of weddings being haphazardly booked at the same event venue on the same day — leaving a father of the bride, played by Will, going up against a sister of the bride, played by Reese, to make sure their respective family members get the wedding of their dreams.

“Jim Caldwell is a widower who has raised his 22-year old daughter Jenni on his own,” reads an official logline for the romcom. “A perfectionist in everything he does for Jenni, he plans his daughter’s dream wedding with her new fiancé, Oliver. This dream turns into a potential nightmare when the Caldwell wedding party arrives at the venue only to learn they have been double-booked with the Buckley wedding. Jim butts heads with the formidable Margot Buckley, sister of the other bride, and what starts as a friendly rivalry quickly devolves into mutually assured sabotage, forcing Jim to reckon with his self-perception as the perfect dad.”

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Release Date

You’re Cordially Invited was released everywhere on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

How to Watch ‘You’re Cordially Invited’

You can catch You’re Cordially Invited by logging in with your Prime Video credentials.