‘You’re Cordially Invited’: Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon’s Movie Release Date

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the same movie? You can count us in! Both have hilarious comedian chops to bring to the highly anticipated rom-com! The two haven’t worked together since 2001 and they’ve finally reunited, “and it feels so good,” as the popular song goes! Find out all about the new movie below!

What Is ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ About?

The fun rom-com starring Reese and Will, is about two weddings being simultaneously booked on the same day. Talk about a major problem! Viewers can see all the obstacles the two parties face, as the father of the bride on one side (Will), joins forces with the sister of the bride on the other side (Reese), in order to bring harmony to the festivities. We are hype to watch how they overcome the almost impossible circumstances. The poster for the movie already had as sold because it shows Will’s character battling a crocodile in his hands, as Reese’s character looks shocked, while holding a walkie talkie. During the movie’s early screening in New York City on Wednesday, January 28, 2025, a man dressed up in a pink tuxedo with a crocodile head, and we commend the commitment to bring the film’s comedic nature to the red carpet as well. Underneath the movie’s title, the poster states: “Save the date. Prepare for chaos,” and trust us, we have the date saved and are ready for what will unfold.

Reese knew she wanted to be a part of the film as soon as she heard that she would star alongside Will. She dotingly shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 29, 2025: “Nick Stoller, who wrote the movie, he did Neighbors and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He called me, and he was like, ‘So, I have this movie, and it’s starring Will Ferrell–‘ and I was like, ‘I’m in.’

Reese added that she hasn’t worked with Will since the time they hosted SNL together in 2001. She was excited that the moment arrived for the two to join forces again, and she added: “This is it. This is my shot. Every day, I think you have to make sure and tell people you’re grateful. So, every day, I’d say, ‘This is, like, [on] my bucket list, Will.’ We seriously love the wholesome love.

Reese Witherspoon & Will Ferrell’s Movie Release Date

The movie officially came out in theaters on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

How to Watch ‘You’re Cordially Invited’

You can watch the drama (and comedy) unfold by catching the film on Amazon Prime.